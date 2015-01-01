Abstract

This systematic review evaluated the treatment effects of communication-focused parent-mediated interventions (CF-PMT), a form of intervention that involves therapists observing parent-child interactions and giving feedback to parents on how they can practice positive parenting strategies to prevent or reduce externalizing behaviours in children with developmental disabilities. A literature search was conducted on three electronic databases. To be included in the review, studies had to: evaluate CF-PMT where therapists give feedback after observing parent-child interactions; examine changes in externalizing behaviours amongst children with any forms of developmental disability; and adopt a randomised controlled trial study design. Fifteen studies met eligible criteria for the literature review, of those, 13 studies had available data on changes in the primary (child externalizing behaviours) and secondary outcomes (parental stress, child linguistic abilities and child social responsiveness). We found significant treatment effects for CF-PMT in reducing child externalizing behaviours (d = -.60) but not for any of the secondary outcomes. A sensitivity analysis showed a small but significant treatment effect for parental stress (d = -.18). Considerable bias was observed due to the lack of available information reported by studies on aspects measured by the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool. Overall, we found evidence to support the benefits of complex interventions which incorporate direct parent-child observations and feedback to improve behavioural outcomes amongst children with developmental disabilities.

