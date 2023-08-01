Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Decades of research have not yet produced statistically reliable predictors of preparatory behavior eventually leading to suicide attempts or deaths by suicide. As the nature of suicidal behavior is complex, it is best investigated in a transdiagnostic approach, while assessing objective markers, as proposed by the Research Domain Criteria (Cuthbert, 2013).



METHODS: A 15-min resting-state EEG was recorded in 45 healthy controls, and 49 transdiagnostic in-patients with a recent (<6 months) suicide attempt. Brain arousal regulation in eyes-closed condition was assessed with the Vigilance Algorithm Leipzig (VIGALL) (Sander et al., 2015).



RESULTS: A significant incline of median vigilance and vigilance slope was observed in patients within the first 3-min of the EEG recording. Additionally, a significant positive correlation of self-reported suicidal ideation with the vigilance slope over 15-min recording time, as well as a significant negative correlation with EEG vigilance stage A1 during the first 3-min was found.



CONCLUSIONS: Transdiagnostic patients with a recent suicide attempt show a distinct vigilance regulation pattern. Further studies including a control group consisting of patients without life-time suicide attempts are needed to increase the clinical utility of the findings. SIGNIFICANCE: These findings might serve as potential objective markers of suicidal behavior.

