Rüesch A, Ip CT, Bankwitz A, Villar de Araujo T, Hörmann C, Adank A, Schoretsanitis G, Kleim B, Olbrich S. Clin. Neurophysiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37749014
OBJECTIVE: Decades of research have not yet produced statistically reliable predictors of preparatory behavior eventually leading to suicide attempts or deaths by suicide. As the nature of suicidal behavior is complex, it is best investigated in a transdiagnostic approach, while assessing objective markers, as proposed by the Research Domain Criteria (Cuthbert, 2013).
Suicide attempts; Biomarker; Resting-state EEG; Vigilance Algorithm Leipzig (VIGALL); Wakefulness regulation