Abstract

CMAJ has been made aware of an error that occurred in the June 20, 2022, issue.1



Since publication of this manuscript, the authors discovered a systematic error in the coding of individual player exposure data. Full participation was incorrectly coded to represent partial participation for the vast majority of players, affecting 3 of 5 study seasons. This led the authors to underestimate the total player exposure and to overestimate the rates of injury in the original paper. Given the nature of the data, where those with more years of bodychecking experience were more likely to be affected by the subsequent increase in playing exposure, this also affected the injury incidence rate ratios.



An independent statistician who was not part of the original work -- now listed as an author on the corrected article -- undertook a complete recalculation of the individual player exposure data for the affected years. The authors then randomly checked 100 study participants' original exposure data to ensure its exactitude. The exposure hours were corrected and complete reanalysis was performed on the updated data set.



RESULTS (Tables 2-5) and interpretations have been revised to reflect these changes. Although the point estimates and confidence limits of many rates and rate ratios changed, the main conclusion -- that more years of bodychecking experience did not protect against injury -- is unchanged. The authors sincerely apologize for this error.

Language: en