Abstract

More contemporary personal recovery conceptualisation of mental health recovery emphasize the need to consider the perspectives of people who experience mental ill-health. Most lived experience research has been done in Western cultures with relatively few studies in Asian ones, creating a gap that needs to be addressed due to differences in cultural worldviews. This study explores the notion of recovery from the lens of people experiencing mental health challenges in Singapore. We adopted a constructivist grounded theory perspective to evaluate qualitative data from 21 participants. The core category which best represented what recovery meant was "reconciling and living with experiences of mental ill-health". Our findings suggest that a variety of societal aspects greatly influence perceptions of mental health recovery in Singapore, as participants often shared their desire to live a meaningful life within society but could only do so if they found a way to manage their symptoms more effectively.

