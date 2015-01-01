Abstract

The disruptive effect of firearm missiles on body tissues depends on many factors. However, it mainly relates to the bullet's physical and dynamic properties and tissue-related factors. We encountered an unusual case of a gunshot injury wherein the bullet traversed the neck with an upward and non-linear trajectory with an exit from the contralateral side of the neck without damaging any vital neck organs. A 26-year-old male presented with a gunshot wound to the chin from close range. A bullet entry hole was observed on the right side of the chin, encircled by the abrasion collar, with tattoo marks around the area. The patient was conscious, with normal vital signs and no injury to the cranial nerves or aerodigestive tract. The CT imaging of the patient revealed the injury tract traversing through the muscles of the floor of the mouth to involve the left carotid and left parapharyngeal space, along with the left sternocleidomastoid muscle, with an exit hole below the left mastoid in the posterior triangle of the neck. A bullet usually travels through the body in a straight line or pathway; however, its non-linear trajectories depend on the projectile's dynamics and its interaction with the body tissues. The present case emphasizes understanding wound ballistics to know the erratic bullet trajectories in the victim's body and their interpretation, irrespective of their entry site.

Language: en