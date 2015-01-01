|
Sun J, Lunkenheimer E, Lin D. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
37746719
Informed by the dimensional approach to adversity, this study disaggregated child maltreatment effects to examine how abuse versus neglect influenced cortisol at the baseline assessment and longitudinal changes in diurnal cortisol among a sample of Chinese children and adolescents (N = 312; aged 9-13 years; M (age) = 10.80, SD = 0.84; 67% boys). The moderating roles of resilience and sex differences in these associations were also explored.
Language: en
resilience; child abuse and neglect; dimensional approach; diurnal cortisol; sex differences