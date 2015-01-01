Abstract

BACKGROUND: Between January and December 2022 a multi-service center incorporating an overdose prevention site (OPS) operated with city government sanction in San Francisco. One concern often expressed about OPS is that they may increase social nuisance associated with drug use in the surrounding area, despite international evidence that this is not the case.



METHODS: We conducted systematic street observation of 10 indicators of drug- and homelessness-related social nuisance in a 500 m radius around the OPS and around a comparison point in the same city before and after the introduction of the OPS. We estimated the risk that any given street within sampling areas would have nuisance post-intervention relative to the control area using Poisson regression.



RESULTS: Ratio of relative risks of any reported nuisance in the 500 m area surrounding the OPS from pre- to post-intervention to that of the comparison area was 0.69 (95% CI: 0.54, 0.87; p=0.002). The relative risk of drug-specific nuisance was similar to the comparison area pre/post intervention (0.90; 95% CI 0.66, 1.24; p=0.53). The risk of homelessness-specific nuisance decreased around the OPS (RR 0.7., 95% CI 0.52, 0.93; p=0.02) whereas they increased around the comparison area (RR 1.33, 95% CI 1.06, 1.68; p=0.02).



CONCLUSION: We found that implementing authorized OPS services in a U.S. city did not increase the prevalence of visible signs of drug use and homelessness in the surrounding area. These findings are similar to those found at OPS outside the U.S.

