Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mandibular fractures due to intentionally violent mechanisms represent a unique subset of facial fractures. The objective of our research is to identify how violence affects patterns of mandibular fractures and their outcomes.



METHODS: In this institutional review board-approved, retrospective study, we examined our institution's records for adult patients >18 years of age who presented with ≥ 1 mandibular fractures from January 2011 to January 2022. Violence was defined as trauma intended to hurt another or self. Demographics, fractures, mechanism, concomitant injuries, treatment, and complications were analyzed with Excel and SPSS statistical software.



RESULTS: A total of 692 patients were diagnosed with mandibular fractures, with 323 of these due to violence (47%). These patients of violence (POVs) had an average fracture per patient of 1.6 ± 0.7. The majority (88%) were male and African American (33%), and the average age was 34.3 ± 13.2 years. The most common violent mechanism was a punch (68%). The POVs presented with fewer concomitant injuries, were less likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit, and were more often surgically managed with open reduction than were patients of nonviolence (PONVs) (P <.01). POVs were more likely to have healing complications; though not statistically significant, this population was observed to be frequently lost to follow-up (P =.12). POVs notably had a much higher proportion of hardware exposure among complications than was seen in PONVs (23% vs 9%).



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with violent fracture mechanisms may tend to be predisposed to more complications compared with patients who have nonviolent fracture mechanisms despite lesser severities due to social determinants of health. Characteristics of this patient subset may tend to cause difficulties in postoperative care and follow-up. Effective discharge instruction communication, patient outreach programs, and homelessness and drug abuse screening in this subset may help reduce healing complications.

