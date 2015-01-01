|
Bridges Hamilton CN, Ylitalo KR, Wende ME, Sharkey JR, Umstattd Meyer MR. Fam. Community Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
37747840
The purpose of this study is to examine the longitudinal impact of depressive symptoms on physical activity (PA) levels, sedentary behavior, and screen time among first-generation, Mexican-heritage youth. Mexican-heritage families were recruited by promotoras de salud from colonias in Hidalgo County, Texas. Participants (n = 200 youth, 116 families in final sample) completed at-home, interviewer-administered surveys once during the summer (June-July) and once during the fall (August-December). Youth PA and sedentary behaviors were assessed using a validated 7-day recall instrument. The validated Center for Epidemiology Studies-Depression Child scale was used to assess depression symptoms. Linear mixed-effects models were used to analyze the relationships of PA and sedentary behavior with depressive symptoms.
