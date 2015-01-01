Abstract

BACKGROUND: Driving under the influence of drugs (DUID) is a risk factor for traffic accidents. The testing of oral fluid by roadside immunochromatography and laboratory-confirmed chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis to detect drug abuse has increased in France. The aim of this study was to describe the trends observed in drivers testing positive for illicit drugs in oral fluid and to investigate the concordance between the two analytical methods used.



METHODS: We received for confirmation 3051 oral fluid samples from drivers who had tested positive at the roadside with a Drugwipe-5S® device between 2018 and 2021 around Grenoble, France. Samples were collected with FLOQSwab® and analyzed by LC-MS/MS (THC, amphetamine, methamphetamine, MDMA and MDA, MDEA, cocaine and benzoylecgonine, morphine and 6-monoacetylmorphine) at Grenoble Alpes University Hospital, France. Binomial logistic regression was performed to evaluate consumption trends.



RESULTS: Most of the drivers were men (93.2%), with a median age of 26 years (range: 14-66 years). Cannabis (94.6%) cocaine (17.5%) and MDMA (2.5%) were the drugs most frequently detected. Poly-drug use was observed in 17.3% of drivers and involved cannabis and cocaine in 85.3% of these drivers. Poly-drug use was more frequent among drivers over the age of 32 years (OR, 3.48; 95% CI, 2.59-4.68; p ≤ .001), as was cocaine use (OR, 5.15; 95% CI, 3.75-7.08; p ≤ .001). The frequency of positive tests for amphetamines was higher in women than in men (OR, 2.53; 95% CI, 1.50-4.27; p ≤ .001). The positive predictive value of Drugwipe-5S was 98.2% for cannabis, 22.6% for amphetamines, 75.4% for cocaine and 17.3% for opiates. At least one discrepancy between Drugwipe-5S® and LC-MS/MS results was observed for 22.3% of the samples tested.



CONCLUSION: We report recent trends for drivers testing positive for illicit drugs in oral fluid in France. Cannabis was the most prevalent drug of abuse identified, suggesting that a general prevention program might be useful. Our results also highlight the need for LC-MS/MS confirmation when screening oral fluid for drugs of abuse.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

