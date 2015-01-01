|
Citation
Aguirre AS, Rojas K, Torres AR. Front. Neurol. 2023; 14: e1253515.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
37745670
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Pediatric casualties in war zones are a devastating consequence of armed conflicts, causing significant challenges for affected children, especially in the context of poor access to care. This study aimed to understand traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in this high-risk population and to identify and provide information for the stakeholders, as well as to recognize severe long-term consequences and develop strategies to prevent them, thus minimizing their burden while aiding in the management of these cases.
Language: en
Keywords
children; injury; brain; war; conflict