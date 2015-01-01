|
Citation
|
Ko Y, Cho YH, Kim GW, Hong CH, Son SJ, Roh HW, Moon J, Han S. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1202068.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37743985
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The suicide rate of middle-aged adults has increased rapidly, which is a significant public health concern. A depressed mood and suicidal ideation are significant risk factors for suicide, and non-pharmacological interventions such as exercise therapy have been suggested as potential treatments. Walking is a feasible and accessible form of exercise therapy for middle-aged adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; walking; cross-sectional study; exercise; depressed mood; nationwide