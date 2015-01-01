Abstract

BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can be a source of significant social and daily distress in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Compared to typically developed (TD) individuals, people with ASD are at an increased risk of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which can result in abnormal neuronal development. However, whether or how ACEs influence abnormal neural development and PTSD symptoms in ASD has not been fully elucidated.



METHODS: Thirty-nine TD individuals and 41 individuals with ASD underwent T1-weighted magnetic resonance imaging and neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging (NODDI), with axonal and dendritic densities assessed in terms of the orientation dispersion index and neurite density index (NDI), respectively. Voxel-based analyses were performed to explore the brain regions associated with PTSD symptoms, and the relationships between the severity of ACEs and PTSD symptoms and NODDI parameters in the extracted brain regions were examined.



RESULTS: There was a significant positive association between PTSD symptom severity and NDI in the bilateral supplementary motor area; right superior frontal, left supramarginal, and right superior temporal gyrus; and right precuneus in the ASD group, but not in the TD group. ACE severity was significantly associated with NDI in the right superior frontal and left supramarginal gyrus and right precuneus in the ASD group. Moreover, NDI in the right precuneus mainly predicted the severity of PTSD symptoms in the ASD group, but not the TD group.



CONCLUSION: These results suggest that ACE-associated higher neurite density is of clinical importance in the pathophysiology of PTSD symptoms in ASD.

