|
Citation
|
Oh DJ, Shin YC, Oh KS, Shin DW, Jeon SW, Cho SJ. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1243920.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37744483
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: It is uncertain whether burnout is associated with suicidal ideation among workers not in health care services. The aim of this study was to identify how burnout and suicidal ideation are linked among employees in various occupations and whether depression affects this link.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; suicide; depression; suicidal ideation; *Suicidal Ideation; *Burnout, Psychological; burnout; exhaustion; Nutrition Surveys; occupational health; Occupations