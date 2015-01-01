SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pabon S, Guida JP, Lamus MN, Charles CMP, Parpinelli MA, Escobar MF, Cecatti JG, Costa ML. Health Care Women Int. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07399332.2023.2261104

37748187

Conditions such as violence, drug abuse, sexual satisfaction, anxiety, depression, and disability interfere with a healthy pregnancy and can also account for maternal morbidity. The instrument WOICE was built by WHO to measure it. We applied WOICE in a prospective cohort of 125 pregnant women, using a before-after approach, during the third trimester of pregnancy, and after 42 until 90 days of childbirth. 60% had anxiety during pregnancy, decreasing to 48.8% after delivery (p = 0.07), and depression scores decreased from 7.56 to 5.80 (p = 0.014). Disability affected 62.4% and 56, respectively. 9.6% used drugs during pregnancy, reducing to 4.0% after delivery (RR 0.69, IC 0.49 - 0.69).


Language: en
