Citation
Pabon S, Guida JP, Lamus MN, Charles CMP, Parpinelli MA, Escobar MF, Cecatti JG, Costa ML. Health Care Women Int. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37748187
Abstract
Conditions such as violence, drug abuse, sexual satisfaction, anxiety, depression, and disability interfere with a healthy pregnancy and can also account for maternal morbidity. The instrument WOICE was built by WHO to measure it. We applied WOICE in a prospective cohort of 125 pregnant women, using a before-after approach, during the third trimester of pregnancy, and after 42 until 90 days of childbirth. 60% had anxiety during pregnancy, decreasing to 48.8% after delivery (p = 0.07), and depression scores decreased from 7.56 to 5.80 (p = 0.014). Disability affected 62.4% and 56, respectively. 9.6% used drugs during pregnancy, reducing to 4.0% after delivery (RR 0.69, IC 0.49 - 0.69).
Language: en