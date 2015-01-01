Abstract

Structural inequities influence young parents' access to health care, housing, transportation, social support, education, and income. The current study adds to the extant literature by providing data directly obtained in collaboration with young parents to understand how structural violence affects the health and well-being of their families, ultimately resulting in community-driven policy recommendations developed in collaboration with the state health department. We engaged a diverse sample of young people-considered as community researchers in the project-including Black, Latinx, and/or LGBTQ+ pregnant and parenting young parents in a participatory action research (PAR) project in the spring of 2022 to explore their health and material needs while living in Springfield, Massachusetts. Together with young parents, we used participatory arts-based methods to conduct community and identity building, define research questions and photo prompts, conduct data collection (photos), engage in group thematic analysis, and take action at the state policy level. We also conducted individual semi-structured life-history interviews with the young parents. Participatory community-led findings indicate an urgent need for systemic change to increase access to safe and affordable housing; living-wage jobs; safe, high-quality, and affordable child care; and to bolster social support and disabilities services for young parents and their families. This participatory study funded by a state health department demonstrates that participatory community-driven data can have the power to mobilize community members and policy makers for social change if prioritized at the state and local levels. Additional practice-based implications include prioritizing participatory mentorship programs intended to aid young parents in navigating the complex systems that are vital to their survival.

Language: en