Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate the effectiveness of Ecological Momentary Motivational Enhancement Therapy (EM-MET) in reducing craving and severity of Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) among young adults.



METHODS: This multicenter, single-blinded randomized controlled trial (RCT) will be conducted over a period of 11 weeks. Eighty patients with CUD will be randomly assigned to two equal-sized parallel groups, either the Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET) group or the EM-MET group. All participants will receive four individual face-to-face sessions of MET (twice a week). The MET group will not receive any other treatments after these sessions; however, in the EM-MET group, the top triggers of patients will be assessed using mobile-based Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA) five times a day within three weeks (after face-to-face sessions) and they will receive a call from the therapist who provides them with EM-MET (in the form of an emergency telephone helpline) as soon as they report experiencing triggers of cannabis use that are assessed using EMA in their everyday lives. Primary outcomes including CUD severity and the severity of craving will be evaluated using the Leeds Dependence Questionnaire and the Self-efficacy and Temptation Scale, respectively. These assessments will be conducted at pre-treatment, post-treatment, and a six-week follow-up.



DISCUSSION: If proven feasible and effective, the results of this study will offer clinicians an evidence-based treatment approach to address craving and dependency in patients with CUD. Moreover, these patients will receive effective treatment in real time and in real life, when and where it is most needed. However, it is important to consider the limitations of this study, such as the specific population studied in Tehran, Iran, which may affect the generalizability of the results. Nevertheless, the implementation of Ecological Momentary Interventions (EMIs) in real-life settings holds promise for timely and effective treatment.Trial registration: This trial was registered in the Iranian Registry of Clinical Trials on 21 February 2023. Registry No. IRCT20221224056908N1.

