Citation
Zhang Y, Zhang L. Iran. J. Public Health 2023; 52(8): 1711-1719.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
PMID
37744528
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Competition among countries becomes fiercer with progress in globalization. As the future and hope of national development, the youth are undertaking intensifying competitive pressures. More youths suffer psychological health issues, such as non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), depression, and aggressive behaviors. What are the relationships among suicidal self-injury, aggression, and depression? There's few systematic study on these two aspects yet. Thus, we examined the relationship between aggression and NSSI in youths, as well as the mediating effects of depression in such a relationship.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury; Depression; Aggression; Abuse; Childhood; Parental emotional status