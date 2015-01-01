Abstract

BACKGROUND: Competition among countries becomes fiercer with progress in globalization. As the future and hope of national development, the youth are undertaking intensifying competitive pressures. More youths suffer psychological health issues, such as non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), depression, and aggressive behaviors. What are the relationships among suicidal self-injury, aggression, and depression? There's few systematic study on these two aspects yet. Thus, we examined the relationship between aggression and NSSI in youths, as well as the mediating effects of depression in such a relationship.



METHODS: A total of 770 youths (comprising university students, community youths and rural migrant workers) in Zhejiang, Anhui and Henan in China were investigated from August to December 2022 by using the aggression scale, NSSI scale, and depression scale. The relationship among aggression, NSSI and depression in youths was discussed through a t-test, correlation analysis, and multivariate regression analysis.



RESULTS: With respect to abuse experiences during childhood, parental emotional status and family conditions, the total scores in aggression, NSSI, and depression of youths differed significantly (P<0.05). A significantly positive correlation existed between aggression and NSSI of youths (r=0.41, P<0.01), a significantly positive correlation existed between aggression and depression (r=0.42, P<0.01), and a significantly positive correlation exists between NSSI and depression (r=0.42, P<0.01). Aggression of youths had not only direct and positive prediction effects on NSSI (B=0.41, P<0.001) but also indirect effects on NSSI through depression.



CONCLUSION: Aggression, NSSI and depression of youths were influenced significantly by abuse experiences during childhood, parental emotional status and family conditions. Depression has partial mediating effects between aggression and NSSI in youths.

