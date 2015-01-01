Abstract

This study aims to conduct a systematic review and synthesis on the treatment of sexual violence victimization by an intimate partner evaluating specifically the impact of treatment on mental health outcomes of female sexual intimate partner violence (IPV) survivors. We followed the Cochrane Handbook for Systemic Reviews of Interventions guidelines for the process of conducting systematic reviews. We were unable to conduct meta-analyses due to the substantial heterogeneity of the interventions for IPV. A qualitative summary of 6 controlled studies identified no benefit to the treatment of sexual coercion, posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, or anxiety for female sexual IPV survivors. However, we are limited by a paucity of data for each outcome on this subject. In conclusion, sexual coercion is a complex issue that has adverse effects on mental health and the well-being of the survivors. More research is needed that investigates what kind of interventions are effective for this specific population.

