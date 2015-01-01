Abstract

A better understanding of the unique risks for survivors of violence experiencing homelessness could enable more effective intervention methods. The aim of this study was to quantify the risks of death and reinjury for unhoused compared to housed survivors of violent injuries. This retrospective study included a cohort of patients with known housing status presenting to the Boston Medical Center Emergency Department between 2009 and 2018 with a violent penetrating injury. Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (95% CI) for the risks of all-cause mortality and violent reinjury. Of the 2330 patients included for analysis, 415 (17.8%) were unhoused at the time of index injury. Within 3 years of the index injury, there were 319 (13.9%) violent reinjuries and 55 (2.4%) deaths. Unhoused patients were more likely than housed patients to be violently reinjured by all causes (HR = 1.39, 95% CI = 1.06-1.83, p = 0.02), by stab wound (HR = 2.34, 95% CI = 1.33-4.11, p = 0.0003), and by blunt assault (HR = 1.52, 95% CI = 1.05-2.21, p = 0.03). Housed and unhoused patients were equally likely to die within 3 years of their index injury; however, unhoused patients were at greater risk of dying by homicide (HR = 2.89, 95% CI = 1.34-6.25, p = 0.006) or by a drug/alcohol overdose (HR = 2.86, 95% CI = 1.17-6.94, p = 0.02). In addition to the already high risks that all survivors of violence have for recurrent injuries, unhoused survivors of violence are at even greater risk for violent reinjury and death and fatal drug/alcohol overdose. Securing stable housing for survivors of violence experiencing homelessness, and connecting them with addiction treatment, is essential for mitigating these risks.

