Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this scoping review is to explore how wearable technology is being used to care for older adults in long-term-care facilities.



INTRODUCTION: The use of digital health technologies to support care delivery in long-term-care facilities for older adults has grown significantly in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Wearable technology refers to devices worn or attached to the body that can track a variety of health-related data, such as vital signs, falls, and sleep patterns. Despite the evidence that wearable devices are playing an increasing role in older adults' care, no review has been conducted on how wearable technology is being used in long-term-care facilities. INCLUSION CRITERIA: This review will consider studies that include people aged over 65, with any health condition or level of disability, who live in long-term-care facilities. Primary and secondary studies using quantitative, qualitative, and mixed-method study designs will be included. Dissertations and policy documents will also be considered.



METHODS: Data sources will include comprehensive searches of electronic databases (MEDLINE, Embase, CINAHL, and Scopus), gray literature, and reference scanning of relevant studies. Two independent reviewers will screen titles, abstracts, and full texts of the selected studies. Data extraction will be performed using a tool developed by the researchers. Data will be mapped and analyzed. Descriptive frequencies and content analysis will be included, along with the tabulated results, which will be used to present the findings with regard to the review objectives. REVIEW REGISTRATION: Open Science Framework osf.io/r9qtd.

