Abstract

Suicide is a social problem with significant economic losses, the victims of which are mainly from the productive population. There are numerous reports on the assessment of suicide risk, but most focus on long-term management. Therefore, factors influencing the severity of physical impairments in the acute phase and the prognosis of suicidal patients have not been sufficiently investigated. This is a single-center retrospective observational study. We collected data on suicidal patients admitted to our emergency department. The effect of age, gender, psychiatric history, method of suicide, alcohol consumption, and hospital admission on the outcome of suicide was assessed. Outcomes were assessed using the hospital mortality scale and the cerebral performance category scale for in-hospital mortality within 28 days.



METHODS of suicide with a high mortality rate (hanging, jumping, carbon monoxide poisoning, and burns) were defined as lethal methods. A detailed risk assessment of outcomes was performed for patients with schizophrenia, mood disorders, and somatoform disorders. We identified 340 suicide patients from computerized medical records and analyzed 322 records without missing data. The non-survivor group predominantly comprised older adults, men, and patients without a history of psychiatric treatment. Contrastingly, more patients drank alcohol before suicide in the survivor group. In the subgroup analysis, patients with schizophrenia had unfavorable neurological outcomes. Patients with mood disorders had worse in-hospital mortality than other psychiatric patients, as did patients who chose the lethal method. By disease, patients with stress-related and somatoform disorders tended to have higher survival rates, although their psychiatric hospitalization rates were lower. Conversely, patients with mood disorders had a higher rate of hospital visits but a lower survival rate. The results suggest that usual outpatient treatment alone may not be sufficient to reduce suicide mortality in patients with mood disorders who are considered to be at high risk of suicide.

