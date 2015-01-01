|
Tsuchida T, Takahashi M, Mizugaki A, Narita H, Wada T. Medicine (Baltimore) 2023; 102(38): e35065.
37746963
Suicide is a social problem with significant economic losses, the victims of which are mainly from the productive population. There are numerous reports on the assessment of suicide risk, but most focus on long-term management. Therefore, factors influencing the severity of physical impairments in the acute phase and the prognosis of suicidal patients have not been sufficiently investigated. This is a single-center retrospective observational study. We collected data on suicidal patients admitted to our emergency department. The effect of age, gender, psychiatric history, method of suicide, alcohol consumption, and hospital admission on the outcome of suicide was assessed. Outcomes were assessed using the hospital mortality scale and the cerebral performance category scale for in-hospital mortality within 28 days.
|
