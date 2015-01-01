Abstract

We aimed to investigate the characteristics and clinical outcomes of paracetamol poisoning and paracetamol overdose in Qatar. This retrospective cohort study included patients admitted to the emergency department (ED). We included patients who presented with excessive paracetamol ingestion, between December 2018 and September 2019. The primary outcomes were describing the characteristics and outcomes of paracetamol overdose (from a suicidal overdose or accidental overdose, dose ≤ 150 mg/kg, when serum levels of <60 mmol/L) or dose ingested (≤75 mg/kg) with staggered ingestion poisoning due to suicidal attempt or accidental attempt, defined as the dose ingested (>150 mg/kg), acute ingestion, nomogram level more than the treatment line, or dose ingested (>75 mg/kg) with staggered ingestion, and assessing the management of excessive paracetamol ingestion. Secondary outcomes included evaluation of the time difference between ingestion and time of administration, hospitalization, and adverse drug events. Significant differences were detected between patients who presented with paracetamol overdose and those who presented with paracetamol toxicity. A total of 69 patients were analyzed, of whom 43 received paracetamol overdose (mean age 27.5 ± 11.1 years) and 26 had paracetamol poisoning (mean age 25 ± 6.22 years). Paracetamol poisoning was identified in 26% of the patients with a 24.3% history of psychiatric illness, compared to 18.6% with paracetamol overdose. More patients presented with paracetamol toxicity in the time between ingestion and obtaining serum levels compared to the overdose group. A significantly longer length of hospitalization was observed in the toxicity group. A significantly higher number of patients in the toxicity group received N-acetylcysteine (NAC). More hypotension and rashes were observed among those who received NAC in the toxicity group. Patients presenting to the ED due to paracetamol toxicity are not uncommon, and most cases occur in young adults, and few in patients with a history of psychiatric illness, suggesting that preventive approaches are highly required.

