Joannides AJ, Korhonen TK, Clark D, Gnanakumar S, Venturini S, Mohan M, Bashford T, Baticulon R, Bhagavatula ID, Esene I, Fernández-Méndez R, Figaji A, Gupta D, Khan T, Laeke T, Martin M, Menon D, Paiva W, Park KB, Pattisapu JV, Rubiano AM, Sekhar V, Shabani HK, Sichizya K, Solla D, Tirsit A, Tripathi M, Turner C, Depreitere B, Iaccarino C, Lippa L, Reisner A, Rosseau G, Servadei F, Trivedi RA, Waran V, Kolias A, Hutchinson P. Neurosurgery 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Congress of Neurological Surgeons)
37747225
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Global disparity exists in the demographics, pathology, management, and outcomes of surgically treated traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, the factors underlying these differences, including intervention effectiveness, remain unclear. Establishing a more accurate global picture of the burden of TBI represents a challenging task requiring systematic and ongoing data collection of patients with TBI across all management modalities. The objective of this study was to establish a global registry that would enable local service benchmarking against a global standard, identification of unmet need in TBI management, and its evidence-based prioritization in policymaking.
