Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to examine injury surveillance practices in a variety of university sports teams and barriers and facilitators for injury data collection and utilisation.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: University sports teams in Japan. PARTICIPANTS: Medical, coaching, and other staff (non-medical/-coaching staff) of the university sports teams in Japan. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The survey included 31 questions that examined the barriers and facilitators for injury data collection, and the type of data on injury and exposure collected.



RESULTS: Injury data were collected during matches for 69 teams (48.3%) and training for 61 teams (42.7%). Injuries were primarily captured by athletic trainers in teams with medical staff, coaching staff and athletes in teams without medical staff. Common barriers in collecting and utilising injury data included limited funding for trained personnel and lack of time for medical staff to record data. Facilitating factors included clarification of the methods employed in recording and utilising injury data for teams with medical staff and the deployment of trained personnel to record injuries for teams without medical staff.



CONCLUSIONS: Approximately half of the Japanese university teams collected injury data. Considering barriers and facilitators is crucial to facilitate the collection and utilisation of injury data.

