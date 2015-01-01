SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pederson CA, Griffith RL, Nowalis S, Fite PJ. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2023; 30(5): 713-736.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13218719.2022.2116609

PMID

37744648

PMCID

PMC10512917

Abstract

A rich line of criminological theories and research has suggested that individual characteristics may be important to predicting criminal activity. However, there is limited research examining how individual characteristics may be related to the type of crime committed (e.g. violent, sex, drug). To provide guidance to these questions, the current set of two studies used latent profile analysis to identify groups of offenders based on individual factors (i.e. proactive and reactive aggression, and callous-unemotional traits), chosen for their interrelatedness and their established associations with crime, and examined whether these groups relate to type, severity or the number of crimes committed across two studies. In both studies, four groups of offenders were identified, but these groups were not associated with offending behaviors or patterns.

FINDINGS and implications are discussed.

Keywords: Juvenile Justice


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; crime; callous unemotional traits; juvenile delinquency; offending behavior; proactive aggression; reactive aggression

