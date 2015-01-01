|
Byrd AL, Frigoletto OA, Vine V, Vanwoerden S, Jennings JR, Zalewski M, Stepp SD. Psychol. Med. 2023; 53(13): 6366-6375.
37743837
BACKGROUND: Aggression is a transdiagnostic indicator of risk and represents one of the most common reasons children are referred for mental health treatment. Theory and research highlight the impact of maternal invalidation on child aggression and suggest that its influence may vary based on differences in child physiological reactivity. Moreover, the interaction between these risk factors may be particularly pronounced among children of mothers with emotion regulation (ER) difficulties. The current study examined the independent and interactive effects of maternal invalidation and child physiological reactivity to frustration on teacher-reported aggression in an at-risk sample of preschool children.
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Child, Preschool; preschool; Ethnicity; Aggression; aggression; emotion regulation; Mothers; *Respiratory Sinus Arrhythmia; emotion socialization; Frustration; Minority Groups; psychophysiology