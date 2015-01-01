|
Simes D, Shochet I, Murray K, Gill DJ. Psychother. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37748115
OBJECTIVE: The experience of frontline clinicians is an underutilized source of knowledge about improving youth suicide intervention. This qualitative study explored the perspectives of highly experienced, specialized mental health clinicians on the practical application of risk assessment, stabilization, and treatment and their experience of working in this practice area.
qualitative research; adolescent suicide risk assessment and psychotherapy; applied youth suicide intervention; clinician perspectives; family