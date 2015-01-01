|
Nielsen AF, Jørgensen SH, Jones AP. Scand. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37746688
AIMS: To test the Triangle of Human Ecology by examining associations between unipolar depression and different measures of human biological factors, health behaviour, and the physical environment.
Language: en
mental health; cross-sectional study; HADS; HUNT; surveys and questionnaires; Triangle of Human Ecology; Unipolar depression