SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nielsen AF, Jørgensen SH, Jones AP. Scand. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/14034948221122638

PMID

37746688

Abstract

AIMS: To test the Triangle of Human Ecology by examining associations between unipolar depression and different measures of human biological factors, health behaviour, and the physical environment.

METHODS: Data originate from the third wave of the Nord-Trøndelag Health Study (2006-2008). The survey was based on a random sample of 50,000 Norwegians (response rate: 54%). Logistic regression was performed, using unipolar depression, measured with the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale score, as outcome variable and 38 explanatory variables.

RESULTS: Biological factors including older age and male gender were associated with higher odds of depression, as were behavioural factors including drinking behaviour and having a neurotic personality. Reduced odds were associated with units of alcohol consumed, extrovert personality and physical activity. Social networks were an environmental factor with reduced odds at both personal and neighbourhood levels, as was warmer outdoor temperatures.

CONCLUSIONS: Using the Triangle of Human Ecology provides a holistic insight into how behaviour, biology and the environment influence mental health.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; cross-sectional study; HADS; HUNT; surveys and questionnaires; Triangle of Human Ecology; Unipolar depression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print