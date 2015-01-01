|
Méndez-Molina R, Villela-Oriza AK, Espinosa-Couoh AA, Huchim-Lara O. Trans. R. Soc. Trop. Med. Hyg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37746875
BACKGROUND: Globally, snakebites have a significant impact on public health and represent substantial costs for health services. Their severity is particularly relevant in developing countries due to the lack of resources and accessibility to health facilities. Additionally, the number of cases may be underestimated, highlighting the urgent need for improved prevention measures.
ecological study; epidemiology, Mexico, neglected disease; snakebites