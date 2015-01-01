Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, snakebites have a significant impact on public health and represent substantial costs for health services. Their severity is particularly relevant in developing countries due to the lack of resources and accessibility to health facilities. Additionally, the number of cases may be underestimated, highlighting the urgent need for improved prevention measures.



METHODS: An observational ecological study was undertaken using the records identified with X200-X209 codes registered in the Ministry of Health injuries database during 2010-2022. Variables included information related to the patient, the snakebite and the healthcare provided. Statistical analysis was carried out with STATA 16 and Microsoft Excel 2020.



RESULTS: A total of 10 420 snakebites were registered. The average number of cases per year was 788 (IQR 615, 875) and 82.74% occurred during the rainy season. The median age was 35 (IQR 19, 52) y and early adulthood was the most affected age group; bites were most common on the hand and in the living place. The Eastern region of Mexico registered the highest number of cases, with 3496 (33.71%) of snakebites. The lethality rate was 18.23 per 10 000.



CONCLUSIONS: Snakebites are a significant health problem in Mexico. Most injuries occur among men in early adulthood, in households and in the upper extremities.

Language: en