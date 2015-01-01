Abstract

This evaluation examines the impacts of Exhale to Inhale's trauma-informed yoga (TIY) on stress, somatic complaints, and self-efficacy among female survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) and affiliated staff in community-based domestic violence agencies. A two-phase study design was employed, the first of which collected data from in-person group classes and the second from remotely taught classes due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. Collected over 3 years, 526 female survivors (n = 361) and staff (n = 165) from 66 domestic violence agencies completed surveys revealing improved stress, somatic complaints, and self-efficacy following a single TIY session. TIY serves as a capacity-building intervention that is suitable and adaptable for survivors of IPV and the staff at domestic violence agencies.

