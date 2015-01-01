Abstract

Adolescent substance use remains a serious legal and health concern.



The current study examines whether reminders of decarceration and health risks that occurred with COVID-19 influence attitudes toward harm reduction policies and justice-involved adolescents with substance use disorders, and whether effects vary by gender. Participants (N = 363) were randomized to one of four vignettes describing an adolescent (male or female) with a substance use disorder arrested for drug use, with or without a description of COVID-19 risks and subsequent decarceration.



Attitudes toward the adolescent, harm reduction policies, and justice-involved youth were assessed. COVID-19 nor gender influenced participants' attitudes. This is the first study to investigate COVID-19's impact on attitudes toward drug policy.



Limitations, implications, and suggestions for future research are discussed.



Keywords: gender, COVID-19, substance use, justice-involved youth

Language: en