SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Galbraith K. Journal Artic. Support Null Hypothesis 2023; 20(1): 7-18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Reysen Group)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Adolescent substance use remains a serious legal and health concern.

The current study examines whether reminders of decarceration and health risks that occurred with COVID-19 influence attitudes toward harm reduction policies and justice-involved adolescents with substance use disorders, and whether effects vary by gender. Participants (N = 363) were randomized to one of four vignettes describing an adolescent (male or female) with a substance use disorder arrested for drug use, with or without a description of COVID-19 risks and subsequent decarceration.

Attitudes toward the adolescent, harm reduction policies, and justice-involved youth were assessed. COVID-19 nor gender influenced participants' attitudes. This is the first study to investigate COVID-19's impact on attitudes toward drug policy.

Limitations, implications, and suggestions for future research are discussed.

Keywords: gender, COVID-19, substance use, justice-involved youth


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print