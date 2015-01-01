Abstract

We conduct much of our lives online, and these activities leave traces that may be useful in epidemiological research. This study evaluated if global, seasonal and weekly variability in suicide incidence is reflected in the number of visits to Wikipedia's article on suicide. Data on daily visits to the Wikipedia article on "suicide" were obtained for 36 languages, and compared to the literature on regional suicide incidence, and to seasonal and weekday patterns when available. There was no correlation between suicide incidence and the number of visits to Wikipedia's article on suicide in respective language regions. Further, suicide incidence and article views according to season were found to be different across all language regions. Free and publically available information sources on online behavior holds promise to complement traditional epidemiological methods. However, at present, the publicly available Wikipedia user data does not appear to provide a good proxy for rapid assessments of global trends in the epidemiology of suicide.

