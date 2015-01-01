Abstract

As technology has advanced, new materials and new tools have appeared in the industry and military applications. These new products have been developed mostly in the interests of cost-effectiveness, safe handling and reducing environmental impact. Explosives production has also undergone major changes, as reflected in the creation of new explosives based on the experience gained since the end of the 19th century. The new insensitive explosives are capable of triggering the main charges in explosive bodies which, in the case of military applications, are present in small but large quantities at the same time. Insensitive explosives and explosive bodies offer the possibility of achieving the most economical and efficient use of explosives, while guaranteeing the highest possible level of safety, whatever the conditions of use. My aim is to present some of the insensitive explosives that are less well known on the market, to describe the official tests that have been carried out on them and to give some examples of devices where their use has been or is being carried out.



===



A technológia fejlődésével az iparban és a hadi alkalmazásokban is megjelentek az új anyagok, új eszközök. Ezeket az új termékeket többnyire a költséghatékonyság, a biztonságos kezelhetőség, illetve a környezet terhelésének csökkentése jegyében fejlesztették ki. A robbanóanyag-gyártás is nagy változásokon ment keresztül, ami abban is megmutatkozott, hogy a 19. század végétől gyűjtött tapasztalatokat felhasználva alkottak új robbanóanyagokat. Az új, érzéketlen robbanóanyagok alkalmasak arra, hogy olyan robbanótestekben váltsák ki a fő tölteteket, amelyek a hadi alkalmazások esetében egy időben, kis területen, de nagy mennyiségben vannak jelen. Az érzéketlen robbanóanyagok, robbanótestek lehetőséget biztosítanak a minél gazdaságosabb és hatékonyabb robbanóanyag-felhasználás elérésére, természetesen úgy, hogy közben a lehető legnagyobb biztonságot garantálják, függetlenül azok alkalmazási körülményeitől. Célom, hogy bemutassak néhány olyan érzéketlen robbanóanyagot, amelyek kevésbé ismertek, ismertessem az ezekkel történt hivatalos vizsgálatokat, illetve néhány példán keresztül mutassam be azokat az eszközöket, ahol az alkalmazás már megtörtént, vagy folyamatban van.

Language: hu