Abstract

The transport of various hazardous materials called "dangerous goods" in carriage is subject to strict international rules. The transport of dangerous goods by road has been governed by an international agreement since 1968, but its origins go back much further. Regulations of the transport of dangerous goods by road has paramount importance for several reasons. A road accident could result in a large contaminated area, and a serious economic damage is created by the loss of the goods. In this publication, the author examines the main stages in the history of the ADR Agreement, the process of the second amendment of the Agreement and reviews the experience gained since then.

