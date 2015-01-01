Abstract

BACKGROUND: Blast injuries have a unique ability to cause acute harm to multiple individuals simultaneously. The severity and mechanism of injury depend on factors such as distance, released kinetic energy, material properties, affected area, and available protective measures. The resulting explosion wave can cause a range of injuries, from superficial to internal, and potentially lifethreatening. Therefore, it is crucial to promptly evaluate the patient clinically and with imaging techniques and provide immediate emergency interventions. Case Report: We present the case of a 19-year-old male who accidentally sustained blast injuries while mishandling a cartridge while attempting to cut the bullet with a hand-held circular saw. The explosion caused injuries in five anatomical regions. After receiving immediate emergency care, the patient underwent surgical intervention performed simultaneously by three surgical teams. Subsequently, he was monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) for six days and was eventually discharged after a 13-day hospitalization.



CONCLUSION: The natural curiosity of young individuals plays a significant role in promoting ongoing progress. However, it can sometimes lead to detrimental consequences for their well-being. Effective management by a polytrauma team becomes a race against time to preserve the patient's life and prevent disabilities.

