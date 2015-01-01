Abstract

BACKGROUND: Limited evidence exists on how temperature increases are associated with hospital visits from alcohol- and substance-related disorders, despite plausible behavioral and physiological pathways.



METHODS: In the present study, we implemented a case-crossover design, which controls for seasonal patterns, long-term trends, and non- or slowly-varying confounders, with distributed lag non-linear temperature terms (0-6 days) to estimate associations between daily ZIP Code-level temperature and alcohol- and substance-related disorder hospital visit rates in New York State during 1995-2014. We also examined four substance-related disorder sub-causes (cannabis, cocaine, opioid, sedatives).



RESULTS: Here we show that, for alcohol-related disorders, a daily increase in temperature from the daily minimum (-30.1 °C (-22.2 °F)) to the 75th percentile (18.8 °C (65.8 °F)) across 0-6 lag days is associated with a cumulative 24.6% (95%CI,14.6%-34.6%) increase in hospital visit rates, largely driven by increases on the day of and day before hospital visit, with an association larger outside New York City. For substance-related disorders, we find evidence of a positive association at temperatures from the daily minimum (-30.1 °C (-22.2 °F)) to the 50th percentile (10.4 °C (50.7 °F)) (37.7% (95%CI,27.2%-48.2%), but not at higher temperatures.



FINDINGS are consistent across age group, sex, and social vulnerability.



CONCLUSIONS: Our work highlights how hospital visits from alcohol- and substance-related disorders are currently impacted by elevated temperatures and could be further affected by rising temperatures resulting from climate change. Enhanced social infrastructure and health system interventions could mitigate these impacts.

