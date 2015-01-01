SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mitra R, Campbell JE, Vanderloo LM, Faulkner G, Tremblay MS, Rhodes RE, Stone MR, Moore SA. Health Place 2023; 84: e103127.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.healthplace.2023.103127

37751631

We explored associations between neighbourhood environments and children and youths' moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) during three different waves of the COVID-19 pandemic: spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021, using three nationally representative cross-sectional surveys. In wave 2, higher dwelling density was associated with lower odds of a child achieving higher-level MVPA, however, the odds were higher in neighbourhoods with higher density that also had better access to parks. With regard to the social environment, ethnic concentration (wave 3) and greater deprivation (waves 1 and 3) were associated with lower odds of a child achieving higher-level MVPA.

RESULTS indicate that built and social environments were differently associated with MVPA levels depending on pandemic restrictions.


Language: en

Children; Physical activity; Built environment; COVID-19 pandemic; Marginalized neighbourhood; Social environment

