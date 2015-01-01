Abstract

PURPOSE: We explored factors predicting repeated or hazardous alcohol use among autistic and non-autistic U.S. youth ages 16 to 20 years.



METHODS: Autistic (n = 94) and non-autistic (n = 92) youth completed an online survey. By design, half of each group reported past-year alcohol use. We compared drinking patterns for autistic and non-autistic youth, and within each group between abstinent or infrequent drinkers (0-1 drinking episodes in past year) versus those who drank 2 + times in past year.



RESULTS: Autistic (vs. non-autistic) youth who drank did so less frequently and consumed fewer drinks per occasion. However, 15% of autistic youth who drank in the past year reported heavy episodic drinking and 9.3% screened positive for AUDIT-C hazardous drinking. For autistic youth only, a diagnosis of depression, bullying or exclusion histories were positively associated with drinking 2 + times in the past year. Autistic youth who put more effort into masking autistic traits were less likely to report drinking 2 + times in the past year. As compared to non-autistic youth, autistic participants were less likely to drink for social reasons, to conform, or to enhance experiences, but drank to cope at similar rates.



CONCLUSION: Repeated and hazardous underage alcohol occur among autistic youth. Targeted prevention programs designed to address the specific drinking profiles of autistic youth are needed.

