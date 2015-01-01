Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Body packing is one of the most common methods used in the transboundary trafficking of illicit drugs. These drugs are packaged in capsules and taken orally or inserted into the rectum or vagina. Its diagnosis is, therefore, difficult.



METHODS like x-ray, ultrasonography, and computed tomography (CT) are usually used to diagnose body packers. This study aimed to evaluate the diagnostic power and feasibility of ultrasonography as a diagnostic tool in patients who have a suspicion of being body packers.



METHODS: This study is designed as a prospective and single-centered case-control study in the emergency department of a training and research hospital. Cases admitted to the emergency department with suspicion of being a body packer were included in the study. The data obtained was recorded on the study form. p < 0.05 was accepted as statistically significant.



RESULTS: One hundred and one patients were included in the study; 76.2% (n = 77) were male. Packages were detected in 56.5% (n = 57) of the cases. Ultrasonography was found to be significantly useful in evaluating the presence of intra-abdominal packages. Ultrasonography had 92.4% sensitivity and 97.8% specificity in evaluating the presence of packs.



CONCLUSION: CT is frequently used to diagnose patients admitted to the emergency departments with suspected body packing. In our study, ultrasonography is an advantageous imaging method, given its success rate, radiation-free nature, and low cost. We have found ultrasonography to be a successful imaging modality in examining patients suspected of being body packers for the presence of packs, and it can replace CT in clinics.

Language: en