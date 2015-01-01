Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nurses working in forensic mental health settings are at risk of vicarious trauma because of their exposure to traumatized patients and distressing material such as the aversive details of patient crimes.



AIM: The aim of this study was to determine the incidence of vicarious trauma and explore its impact on health and absence from work.



METHODS: A cross-sectional descriptive correlational study was undertaken. All 205 forensic mental health nurses working in a high-security inpatient facility were invited to participate. An online survey included the Vicarious Trauma Scale and the SF-36v2 to measure mental and physical health. Absence from work was also explored.



RESULTS: Sixty-seven respondents completed the survey. Almost half of respondents had a moderate level of vicarious trauma, and only over one-quarter experienced high levels. Higher levels of vicarious trauma were associated with poorer mental health (r = -0.59, p < 0.000) and absence from work (r = 0.27, p < 0.010).



CONCLUSIONS: Forensic mental health nurses are at a greater risk of vicarious trauma than nurses working in mainstream mental health services, given their exposure to aversive details of patients' violent crimes. Adverse mental health consequences of vicarious trauma, and other forms of workplace trauma experienced by forensic mental health nurses, are likely to include trauma-related symptoms, depression, and anxiety. Forensic mental health nurses experiencing vicarious trauma may use sick leave as time away from work to care for their own mental health or a coping mechanism for workplace-induced psychological distress.

Language: en