Abstract

Emotional engagement is necessary for successful exposure therapy for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but dissociation is considered a barrier to emotional engagement. Virtual reality exposure therapy (VRE) uses multi-sensory virtual environments to increase emotional engagement during exposure therapy, and average treatment outcomes are comparable to traditional exposure therapy. However, individual factors (e.g., depression) can predict differential responses to VRE. Studies have yet to investigate whether VRE would be more effective in treating patients with dissociation compared to traditional PE. This secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial explores whether dissociation predicts treatment outcomes to exposure therapy among active-duty soldiers (N = 108) diagnosed with PTSD. We also examine whether individuals reporting dissociative symptoms demonstrated differential treatment responses to VRE and PE.



RESULTS indicated a significant two-way interaction between dissociation and time in treatment, such that dissociation blunted the negative relationship between time and PTSD symptoms. Dissociation was not associated with treatment session attendance or drop out.



RESULTS also revealed no significant effect of treatment group (PE or VRE) on the relationship between dissociation and PTSD symptoms.



FINDINGS contribute to a body of literature supporting the potential clinical and research utility of a dissociative subtype of PTSD.

Language: en