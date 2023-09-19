|
Woo SH, Choi H, Shin S. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37751576
The current study assessed the effects of workplace violence (WPV) and fear related to WPV on community mental health (CMH) workers' emotional distress. This cross-sectional study used structural equation modeling (SEM) and comprised participants who were CMH workers in Korea. We used WPV questionnaires and the Korean version of the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System® item bank to evaluate emotional distress. SEM data from 763 workers revealed significant positive effects of WPV on anxiety (β = 0.23, p = 0.009) and anger (β = 0.26, p = 0.007), and significant positive effects of fear related to WPV on anxiety (β = 0.21, p = 0.004) and anger (β = 0.19, p = 0.002). Preventive measures significantly mediated the relationship between WPV and emotional distress and between fear related to WPV and emotional distress.
