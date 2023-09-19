Abstract

The current study assessed the effects of workplace violence (WPV) and fear related to WPV on community mental health (CMH) workers' emotional distress. This cross-sectional study used structural equation modeling (SEM) and comprised participants who were CMH workers in Korea. We used WPV questionnaires and the Korean version of the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System® item bank to evaluate emotional distress. SEM data from 763 workers revealed significant positive effects of WPV on anxiety (β = 0.23, p = 0.009) and anger (β = 0.26, p = 0.007), and significant positive effects of fear related to WPV on anxiety (β = 0.21, p = 0.004) and anger (β = 0.19, p = 0.002). Preventive measures significantly mediated the relationship between WPV and emotional distress and between fear related to WPV and emotional distress.



FINDINGS verified the relationship between WPV and workers' emotional distress and the mediating role of preventive measures. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].

Language: en