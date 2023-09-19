Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is highly prevalent among adolescents. The current study aimed to explore defense mechanisms and parental styles of adolescents with NSSI behaviors. The Egna Minnen Barndoms Uppfostran (EMBU [One's Memories of Upbringing]) and Defense Style Questionnaire (DSQ) were used to evaluate 31 participants with NSSI behaviors in the experimental group and 60 participants with non-NSSI behaviors in the control group. There were significant differences in Father Factors II, V, and VI, and Mother Factors III and IV on the EMBU between the experimental and control groups. On the DSQ, there were significant differences in immature defense mechanism, mature defense mechanism, and camouflage factors between the experimental and control groups. In the experimental group, Father Factors I and IV and Mother Factors I and V were significantly correlated with mature defense mechanism. Father Factor VI and Mother Factors III and IV were significantly correlated with immature defense mechanism. Father Factors II and V were significantly correlated with camouflage factors. Defense mechanisms and parental styles of participants in the experimental group were different than those of the control group, and immature parental styles affect the formation of defense mechanisms. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].

Language: en